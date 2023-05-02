HSBC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) on Monday reported net income of $10.33 billion in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) on Monday reported net income of $10.33 billion in its first quarter.

The London-based bank said it had earnings of $2.60 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.17 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.17 billion, topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSBC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.