H&R Block: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $643.4 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $4.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.20 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.51 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

