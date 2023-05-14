How to Start Your First Homestead

Since the pandemic, interest in homesteading has soared. Many of us were quarantined, unable to go to our regular jobs,…

Since the pandemic, interest in homesteading has soared. Many of us were quarantined, unable to go to our regular jobs, activities and even grocery stores. Why not find a way to be more self-sufficient — and save money while you’re at it?

Modern homesteading refers to a self-sufficient lifestyle, growing food, preserving that food and lowering your footprint on the earth. Sometimes it includes off-grid living, homeschooling, making textiles or other provisions and exploring renewable energy sources. Simply put, a homestead is a house and surrounding land owned by a family, with that land often devoted to crops or animals.

According to national homesteading organization Homesteaders of America, there has been a “major increase in the homesteading community” since 2020. The group’s recent survey of 4,000 American homesteaders showed that 41% have only been in operation for three or fewer years.

Lauren Byington has had her homestead in Bandera, Texas, slightly longer than that — since 2019 — but already, it has a host of animals, raised-bed gardens, greenhouses, generators, water storage, solar power and a store of freeze-dried food.

“My family could thrive here for years under the worst economic conditions,” says Byington, who owns Warren and Lauren, a company that designs and builds eco-friendly properties and homesteads in Texas. “We focus on the fun behind homesteading and how it feels to connect with nature, eat what we grow and form kinships with other like-minded people.”

Are you thinking about starting your own homestead? Here’s how to make it a success, according to experienced homesteaders.

1. Start where you are.

In a perfect world, you’d buy a property with your homesteading goals in mind — a spacious plot with no zoning restrictions, plentiful pastures and good soil.

For many homesteaders, though, things start much smaller — and more affordably. Katie Krejci, for example, began her homesteading journey at a small, suburban home in Kansas City. Brian Wells, now the host of the Homestead Journey Podcast, did it atop a former limestone quarry — hardly the ideal conditions for crop growing.

“I’ve seen competent homesteaders in very urban environments,” says Alexia Allen, who owns Hawthorn Farm in Woodinville, Washington. “There’s no need to wait until you’re somewhere else to start learning about how to homestead. It’s a cliché, but growing plants in your windowsill is a perfectly fine place to start.”

You can also use a balcony or small yard to start your homestead. That’s what Krejci did back in 2008 when she planted a few free trees and a grapevine at her property. Though she’s since moved on to a much larger plot, starting at her previous property gave her a good foundation to build on and learn from.

“Any space I could find to grow food, I used,” Krecji says. “Don’t be afraid to convert most of your yard into a garden and get creative with the space that you do have. Instead of planting typical landscaping plants, grow food there. Instead of ornamental trees, plant fruit trees.”

2. Don’t go too big too soon.

If you do opt to buy a specific property just for homesteading, don’t feel like you have to go broke finding the perfect place. Remember: You’ll need cash to build out your gardens and greenhouses, purchase your livestock and more. Make sure you leave enough in your budget for these and other costs that will come with setting up your operation.

“Go for the ugly property,” Krejci says. “I know that move-in ready is appealing, but you’ll get and save more in the end going with the fixer-upper. That way you can get a good deal and make it your own in the years to come.”

That’s what Jim Kurczodyna did when searching for his current homestead in Illinois. Originally, he was looking at a 20-acre property that would stretch the budget too thin.

“When the foreclosed, 1,700-square-foot fixer-upper home popped up on a perfect 5-acre plot, we knew it was the one the moment we stepped foot on it,” he says.

3. Take it step by step.

Once you’re ready to take on animals, start small. Deborah Niemann, who owns Antiquity Oaks and the Thrifty Homesteader, says chickens are typically the best place to start for new homesteaders.

“Chickens are often referred to as the gateway livestock,” Niemann says. “They can feed the garden with their manure, and the garden can feed the chickens with extra produce or bug-eaten vegetables that people don’t want to eat.”

From there, you can move on to larger crops and dairy-producing animals. This opens the door to producing your own butter and cheese, too.

“Goats are often the second livestock people get because they can provide a source of dairy and they are smaller than cows,” Niemann says. “They’re easier to handle and produce a more manageable amount of milk — about a quart to a gallon for goats versus the 5-plus gallons a day for a cow.”

After goats, you may want to add rabbits, ducks, hogs, geese or even a dairy cow. Whatever you do, just make sure to take them on gradually — one step at a time.

“I know far too many people — and have interviewed several on my podcast — who went too big, too fast and eventually quit or at least downsized,” Wells says. “There is a learning curve to homesteading, and if you try to do too many things at once, you’ll find yourself overwhelmed physically, emotionally and financially — and eventually selling your dream property because it has become a nightmare.”

4. Hone your supplementary skills.

Raising animals and growing crops aren’t the only things you’ll need to learn if you want to be a self-sufficient homesteader. In the early days, you should start honing your ancillary skills, too — things like preserving, canning and pickling foods, for example. These can help get you through droughts and bad seasons or any other challenges you might come up against.

“Preserving the harvest is something that is very important to us,” Wells says. “We do a lot of canning and freezing and have also been getting more and more into fermentation and dehydration as means of food preservation. We certainly aren’t fully self-sufficient, but we do generate a lot of our own food.”

He’s not exaggerating, either. Wells says at least 50% to 60% of the vegetables his family eats in the winter are ones they’ve preserved themselves.

“We make all of our own jams, jellies and pickles, too,” he says.

5. Tap into the local community.

As a homesteader, you need local support. First, make it a point to connect with other homesteading residents — even those just dabbling in small facets of homesteading. Not only can this give you a like-minded community to feel a part of, but you can also use each others’ resources to fill gaps in your crops and stores.

“I think it may surprise people how prevalent active homesteading — or the goal of homesteading — is,” Byington says. “People I talk to are often like, ‘Hey, we have a greenhouse, too!’ or ‘Come see my raised-bed garden sometime!’ or ‘I’ve been meaning to get more self-sufficient!’ We’ll compare chickens versus ducks versus quail or which type of peppers grow best here. It’s fun connecting in those ways.”

Connecting with your community can also help head off any problems. Allen, for example, has been at her homestead for more than 20 years. Since moving to the area, the neighborhood “has changed character” and “become less rural,” she says.

To keep on her neighbors’ good side, they share their bounty and make them feel a part of the homestead.

“We’ve had to adapt,” Allen says. “If a neighbor doesn’t like our crowing roosters, for instance, we do something about it in order to get along. Leaving a nice carton of eggs on doorsteps is a good plan, too. All our neighbors get a farm gift every year, such as homegrown garlic or goat milk soap. I want them to know they can approach me with any issues they have with the farm. If we’re humble and helpful, that goes a long way towards creating a resilient neighborhood.”

