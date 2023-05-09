How to Promote Your Mental Health at Home

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to the importance of mental health and wellness. For…

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to the importance of mental health and wellness. For many people, the path to promoting good mental health begins right at home.

Think about it: Your home is where you spend a lot of your time working, eating, resting and rejuvenating. It’s a sacred space, where you have the power to create a supportive environment. Here are six ways to support mental health through your home:

Decluttering

This is at the top of the list because a cluttered home can lead to feelings of anxiety and being overwhelmed. Decluttering your home can have a positive impact on your mental health by reducing stress and improving your mood.

Start by getting rid of anything you no longer need or use. Organize your belongings and create storage solutions to keep your home tidy and clutter-free. Sell some of your gently used items on the secondhand market, online or by consignment and make some money in the process. A tidy and organized home can help create a sense of calm and relaxation which is an automatic mood booster.

Safety

Safety is a crucial element for mental health and well-being, and this extends to your home. Creating a safe and secure environment in your home can help reduce stress and anxiety.

Consider installing home security systems, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers to ensure that your home is protected. You should also check for any potential hazards in your home, like loose floorboards or exposed wiring, and address them promptly. After all, home is supposed to be a safe space mentally, physically and emotionally.

Entertainment

Entertainment can be an excellent way to break from the grind of everyday life, boost your mood and reduce stress. Consider adding a dedicated entertainment space in your home, like a media room or a game room. Fill it with things you enjoy such as books, board games and video games.

If you like to cook, make your kitchen and dining areas focal gathering places for friends and family by adding comfortable seating and ambient lighting.

Landscaping

Nature has been shown to have a positive effect on mental health, and incorporating nature into your home can have many benefits. For those who have a green thumb, consider adding a garden or a small outdoor space to your home.

If you don’t have yard space, start a small herb garden from the comfort of your kitchen. You can also bring the outdoors inside by incorporating indoor plants into your home decor. Plants can help purify the air and create a calming atmosphere.

Plus — who doesn’t love a bouquet of fresh flowers? They smell great and give an extra pop of color.

Comfort

Creating a comfortable and cozy home can help promote mental health and well-being. Add soft furnishings, such as cushions and throws, to create a welcoming and warm atmosphere. Invest in comfortable furniture that you can relax and unwind on.

You can also create a calming atmosphere by using scented candles or essential oils. Blackout shades and curtains in your bedroom can help block outdoor light to promote healthier sleep — which is incredibly important when it comes to mental health.

Mental and Physical Workout Spaces

Exercising your body and mind are key to maintaining mental health. Exercise boosts endorphins while meditating can help create a strong mental foundation.

If you have the space, set up a home gym, yoga or meditation space to promote overall health. You don’t need to have a ton of extra room to create a workout space: A yoga mat and some weights you can easily store will do the trick. It’s also important to get outside your home regularly for fresh air and vitamin D.

There are many ways to support mental health throughout your home. A few small changes around your property can make a huge difference when it comes to creating a positive mental health environment. Take some time this month to evaluate your home and see where you can make improvements to support your mental health. It’s one of the most important investments you will ever make.

