How to Prepare for the GED

Earning a high school diploma can be challenging. Some students come close to walking across that stage, but ultimately don’t graduate — whether that’s due to bullying, health issues, family responsibilities or other reasons.

However, experts say that having at least a high school education is valuable, in particular for earning power. The median weekly earnings for a worker in the U.S. with only a high school diploma is $809, compared with $626 for those without one, according to 2021 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those looking to finish their high school education — either shortly after dropping out or years later — have several options, including taking the High School Equivalency Test, or HiSET, or the more commonly used General Educational Development Test, known as the GED.

What Is the GED?

The GED is taken primarily by students who did not graduate from high school. It is administered by the GED Testing Service, a joint venture between the nonprofit American Council on Education and Pearson, a for-profit education company. Passing the GED demonstrates that the test-taker has a high school level of education. In some states or territories, test-takers who pass all four sections earn a certificate, while in others, like Connecticut, they receive an official high school diploma.

Adults may want to take the GED to increase their salary, be a role model for their children or be able to be promoted or join a union at work, says Linda Roma, director of workforce development at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey.

Test-takers must be at least 18 years old — although many states have a minimum age of 16 with certain stipulations — and can’t be enrolled in high school.

The GED is only offered in an online format, available in English and Spanish, but test-takers have the option to complete it at home or in person at an official testing center. To take the GED at home, test-takers must score ‘green’ on a GED Ready practice test 60 days prior to the real exam; have a computer with a webcam and reliable internet; show a government-issued ID; and work in a room with four walls, a closed door and no distractions.

Sections That Comprise the GED

The GED consists of four subject tests, including mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, social studies and science. It’s not required to complete all four of these exams in one sitting. Test-takers have the option to take them one at a time and request accommodations, if needed.

“I think a lot of the challenges (of taking these exams) have to do with who the audience of the GED is,” says Boris Dvorkin, a longtime instructor at Kaplan, a company that provides test prep and other educational services. “It’s typically older students. It’s often students who have not been in the class environment and they haven’t had a test-taking mindset for a long time. Some of the content is pretty difficult, so there’s just a lot of anxiety going into the test.”

Mathematical Reasoning

During the 115-minute math test, test-takers answer questions related to geometry, basic algebra, graphs and functions, and basic math. The use of a TI-30XS calculator at the testing site or onscreen calculator at home is permitted, and test-takers also have access to a formula sheet.

Dvorkin advises test-takers to get plenty of practice before taking the test. “Don’t go in expecting things to make sense right off the bat. This is especially true for math,” he says. “In my classes, I’ve noticed that math is the scariest section of the test on average because math is just different from other subjects. It’s more abstract.”

Reasoning Through Language Arts

The language arts exam has three sections — focused on reading, identifying and creating arguments, and grammar and language — including a written essay portion. Over the 150-minute exam period, which includes a 10-minute break, test-takers are required to read excerpts from literary and informational sources and answer related questions.

Social Studies

The 70-minute social studies test has three question types: reading, analyzing historical events and arguments, and using numbers and graphs. Test-takers are not expected to memorize facts. Instead, they must use provided information about a specific historical event to answer questions. This test allows the use of a TI-30XS calculator at the testing site or onscreen calculator at home.

Science

The 90-minute science test covers three skill areas: reading, interpreting and designing science experiments, and using graphs and numbers. Like the social studies and math tests, the science exam also allows the use of a TI-30XS calculator on site or an onscreen calculator at home.

Cost of the GED

Prices vary per state, and may also depend on whether the test is taken at home or at a testing site. But costs typically range between $25 and $40 per section. Florida, for instance, charges $32 per section to take the test at a site versus $38 per section at home.

The District of Columbia, and some other states offer discounts to subsidize the cost of the exam. D.C. residents pay $3.75 per section for the in-person test, but the cost of the at-home test is much higher, $36. Other states, such as Massachusetts, cover the total cost for first-time test takers, in addition to two retakes per subject.

How the Test Is Scored

After submitting the exam, students should expect to receive their scores within 24 hours. However, in some cases, scores can take up to three business days to be posted.

Each section is scored out of 200, with a passing score of 145. To earn the certification, test-takers must score at least a 145 in all four subjects. But earning a higher score on any test subject may come with additional benefits, especially if the test-taker is planning to attend college.

A 165 and above in any subject is known as a “college ready score.” Students with a score between 165 and 174 may be eligible to bypass a college placement exam, while a score of at least 175 could lead to college credits. Policies vary, so students should check with their specific institution, experts say.

GED Preparation Tips

Though the amount of time needed to study varies by person, some experts advise test-takers to start their GED preparation at least three months before the exam, whether that’s through taking practice exams or registering for preparation programs.

Kaplan, for instance, offers prep books, a self-paced online class or live classes, at a cost, to help with GED prep. The GED Testing Service has an all-inclusive prep program — which includes a one-on-one tutor, practice tests, study tools and a personal adviser — as well as free practice resources on its website.

There are also low-cost or free GED preparation programs available at some libraries, community centers and community colleges, experts say. Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland, for instance, hosts free online or in-person preparation programs designed for students aged 18 or older. These classes are offered in the morning as well as evenings and weekends.

Those kinds of classes are recommended because in them “they learn those reading skills, those test-taking skills, they learn how to use the calculator, learn how to apply the formulas for math and how to navigate through the test itself,” says Lynda Hall, instructional specialist at AACC. “The classes are very valuable to students.”

Dvorkin advises test-takers to resist the urge to engage in negative self-talk while prepping for the GED.

“As humans, we have a tendency to feel bad when we get something wrong. I think that’s drilled into us in school,” he says. “In practice, the GED Testing Service doesn’t know that you got that question wrong. They’re not going find out no matter how bad you bombed it. It’s not going to affect whether you can pass the test or not. If you get a question wrong in practice, that means you have a chance to learn from it.”

