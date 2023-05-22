How to Move Cross-Country

Whether you got a new job, you are ready to retire and downsize, or your family wants a change in…

Whether you got a new job, you are ready to retire and downsize, or your family wants a change in scenery, a cross-country move takes a lot of planning, some smart decisions and a strong constitution to get through one of the most stressful life changes.

Traditional moving companies and storage container providers define a long-distance move as one that is at least 400 miles or more away from your original house, condo or apartment. These moves also are known as interstate moves, as you likely are leaving one state and going to another, or long-haul moving.

[Read: A Checklist for Moving to Your New Home.]

What Does a Cross-Country Move Cost?

Moving across the country using full-service movers costs an average of $4,801 or between $2,653 to $6,986, depending on factors like home size, weight, and distance, according to home improvement network and information company Angi.

[IMAGE]

Realtor.com estimates that the average cost of a local move is $1,250. For long distance, you’re looking at just a bit under $5,000, based on 1,000 miles for a two- to three-bedroom home at around 7,500 pounds. Its website has a packing calculator to help homeowners determine how many boxes they’ll need.

“If you’re flexible on your moving date, you could snag a lower price by moving on a day the moving company isn’t already booked for,” says Clare Trapasso, Realtor.com’s executive news editor. “A weekend move or a move during peak season of spring and summer tends to cost much more than a weekday, off-season move, so keep this in mind when thinking through your timing.”

Because these moves take extra time, money and attention, many moving experts agree: You need to prep long in advance to ensure you have a successful relocation. If you want a seamless move, consider these tips and tricks from the moment you make the decision through to the first takeout pizza you enjoy together in your new place of residence.

[Why You Have Moving Stress, and How to Make Moving to a New Home Easier]

Start Planning Eight to 10 Weeks Ahead

Many moving companies have busy schedules, especially during the high-traffic summer months. Reach out for moving quotes at least two months before you are ready to move. “This will give you the best chance of getting the date you want and help you avoid rushed decisions about logistics,” says Trapasso, who is based in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

Confirm Your Pricing

“As with any move, local, long distance, or even international, beware of hidden fees,” says Ross Sapir, founder and president of Roadway Moving in New York City. “At the onset, ensure your moving company is 100% transparent about associated moving costs and clearly outlines them in your contract. Speaking of contracts, always require a formal agreement and review it with a fine-toothed comb to understand responsibilities and liabilities and avoid unexpected surprises.”

Involve Your Family

Nancy Zafrani, the general manager of Oz Moving & Storage in New York City, recalls a family move where she realized her infant daughter cried whenever Zafrani used the packing-tape dispenser. That meant Zafrani ended up doing most of her packing at night or when her baby was out of the house. Help your little ones through this big transition by talking about the change and understanding that it may feel scary for them.

“Make sure your children have their very favorite things with them. Clearly mark their boxes so they may be the first thing unpacked,” Zafrani says. “If your children are old enough you can allow them to decorate their own boxes before you pack them with paint, markers, crayons, stickers, colored duct tape — go crazy! This will give them something to do and also make it super easy to locate their boxes as they are coming off the truck.”

Take Pictures of Your Current Home

Not only can these pictures remind you of the condition of your items pre-move, but they can serve as a way to position your furniture and belongings in a similar style for ultimate ease of setting up again when you arrive at your new home.

Downsize Your Belongings

Lauren Young, head of growth at climate focused financial tech company Future in Minneapolis, has moved multiple times and recommends selling and donating unwanted items using resale sites like TheRealReal or utilizing Facebook Marketplace or local Buy Nothing groups. If you move less, you’ll pay less.

Start Packing Sooner Than You Think You Should

Trapasso says surveys show how people generally underestimate how long the packing process will be. “We heard from recent homebuyers earlier this year, and they told us that packing is the most stressful part of the homebuying process,” Trapasso says. “So, if this sounds like you, then you may want to invest in having someone do this for you.”

[See: 20 Moving Tips and Tricks.]

Label Everything

Nick Valentino, vice president of market operations for Bellhop Movers in New York City, says if you are using a moving company and they’re packing things, you’ll want to label each box with where it belongs in the home. More importantly, he says to put all of your contact info on each box. “You never know when your belongings will change hands, get lost in the shuffle at a warehouse or end up on the wrong truck, and this will make sure your stuff eventually gets back to you,” Valentino says.

Lisa Alemi, the creator of blog Move Mama Move, agrees. “Keep an inventory list of your boxes. When you pack a box, assign it a number and jot down what is inside. Typically long distance moves can take a long time, and it’s much easier to unpack when you can reference exactly what is in each box,” Alemi says.

Think About Your Environment

Young, who is in the midst of a move from a condo in Minneapolis to a larger home, says one of her best tips is to use large, reusable storage tubs instead of purchasing cardboard boxes. She also says hiring a local, all-natural cleaning service to prep your old home for its new owners or your new home is a great way to be eco-friendly.

Review Your Insurance and What It Covers

Megan Harless, creator of website PCS Like a Pro in the Kansas City, Kansas, area, has moved 18 times over her life, including 11 times with the military. Her advice? Be prepared. “While the moving company will have liability coverage for damages and additional insurance you can purchase through them, it may not cover everything. You need to ensure your insurance can cover any gap,” Harless says.

Keep the Important Stuff Close

“Pack a week’s worth of clothes and personal items that will travel with you,” says Chris Knowles, founder and president of True Friends Moving Company in Nashville, Tennessee. “Your belongings can take a few days or even weeks, depending on the distance, to arrive at your new home so it’s helpful to have things you will need immediately already with you. You may also want to keep important personal documents such as birth certificates, Social Security cards and birth certificates with you.”

Relax If You Can, and Enjoy

Harless says even the best laid plans will end up with a plot twist somewhere. “Build some extra ‘just in case’ time into your plan, pack a few more outfits than expected, do the laundry in the hotel anyway,” Harless says. “Something is bound to spill. Your pet may hate the car and need extra breaks. Give yourself some grace as you discover along the way where you need a little more realism.”

More from U.S. News

How to Choose a Home

The 25 Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023-2024

A Guide to Moving Insurance

How to Move Cross-Country originally appeared on usnews.com