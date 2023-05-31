How to Build a Treehouse

There’s a song that goes “we could build a house, we could plant a tree … ” but nowhere in…

There’s a song that goes “we could build a house, we could plant a tree … ” but nowhere in that song does the potential of a house in a tree appear. It’s too bad, because treehouses can be a fun way to let your kids (or yourself) spend a lazy summer afternoon away from the worries of life. But before you build your first treehouse, it’s important to understand what to expect and how to prepare. Your first step should be to check your local building codes or homeowners’ association regulations. You may need a permit before you get started.

Once you’ve cleared that hurdle, here are some things to consider when planning your treehouse:

— Choosing your tree.

— Constructing your treehouse.

— How much does it cost to build a treehouse?

— Lessons learned from construction.

— Do they damage trees?

Choosing Your Treehouse Tree

Before you can build a treehouse, you need a tree. But not just any tree will do. Your treehouse tree has to be able to withstand the test of time, and the stress of having a structure riding amongst its branches.

“Choosing a tree that is both structurally and biologically sound is critical,” says Chris Kemp, arborist and manager of Plant Healthcare + Treecare Divisions at Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service in Kittery, Maine. Structurally speaking, Kemp explains, an assessment of the trunk, branches and root flare should reveal that no cracks, hollows, evidence of decay organisms (such as mushrooms or conks) exist, or find any other indication that the tree is structurally compromised.

“When I say biologically sound, I am referring to the biological health of the tree,” Kemp says. “Does the tree appear to be growing vigorously? Does the tree have a full leaf canopy? Are the leaves a normal size and not stunted or misshapen? Is the leaf color normal and not chlorotic? Is there a significant amount of dead branches that could suggest the tree is in decline?”

Beyond being a healthy tree, certain species of trees are better options. For example, softwood evergreens tend to be poor choices for treehouses, while some hardwoods trees are classic treehouse trees for a reason.

“Oak, maple and beech trees make great treehouse trees because they have strong wood, sturdy branches and a dense canopy,” says Amber Noyes, horticulturist and editor of Gardening Chores in San Mateo, California. “I also consider strength, size and age. You want a mature, sturdy tree that can support the treehouse’s weight and has a solid trunk and well-established root system.”

The tree should be high enough for a nice view, but consider the safety of the builder and children as well, according to the Home Depot, which offers step-by-step DIY instructions on its website. The home improvement retailer’s experts recommend building a treehouse between 6 to 10 feet high.

Constructing Your Treehouse

Building a treehouse can be a lot of fun for you and your family, but it’s also a complicated project that may require a lot of effort. Like any kind of structure, you should consider how much you’re willing to spend and have a plan, whether that’s to design your own treehouse or to purchase a treehouse kit from one of many reputable designers.

“When considering building a treehouse, remember to have a clear plan and budget in place,” says Ben McInerney, a certified arborist and the founder of HomeGardenGuides located in Long Beach, California. “DIY treehouses can be a fun and rewarding project, but they can also be time-consuming and expensive. Homeowners should also be mindful of local building codes and regulations when building a treehouse.”

Perhaps most importantly, consider the tree itself in the design. Remember that a tree is a living thing, and when you put an anchor into it, it’s a lot different than driving a nail into kiln-dried wood. That process can affect how the tree functions, and whether or not it survives the experience.

“A major consideration for building a treehouse is how the treehouse would be attached to the tree and what kind of impacts this will have on the tree’s overall health,” says Kemp. “Whenever the bark, more specifically the cambium layer –the ‘plumbing’ of the tree — is damaged, a vector for insects and disease has been created. It is not to say that any time something pierces the cambium tissue the tree will fall prey to an infection. A healthy tree will generally be able to heal itself. As the tree cells compartmentalize around the wound, it seals itself from infections.

“Current tree house construction methods do take into consideration noninvasive ways of building, or at least use methods that minimize the impact to the tree’s health,” Kemp says. “There have also been developments on tree attachment hardware which helps the tree to heal after construction.”

How Much Does it Cost to Build a Treehouse?

Your treehouse aspirations will determine the budget. Do you want a simple play platform for the kids, or one with amenities like electricity and maybe plumbing, or even a livable tiny home? According to Home Advisor, a typical range is $400-$15,000, depending on design and whether you build it yourself or hire a professional. If you contract a local contractor to assist with assembling the treehouse, you can factor in an additional $3,000 for labor.

If you were inspired by the reality show “Treehouse Masters,” a high-end custom livable treehouse could cost $500,000 or more.

But to get back down to earth: You can find a simple, ready-to-assemble kid’s treehouse for as little as $400, according to home improvement network and information company Angi. You can find prefab treehouses online for as low as $625, but you could pay up to $6,000 for larger kits with more features. You can also find affordable blueprints for treehouses online (around $50); then you just need to buy the lumber, screws and other materials to build it yourself. The sky’s the limit.

Lessons Learned From Treehouse Construction

A treehouse is a lot more complicated than just throwing a building into a tree, and there are a lot of ways that it can go wrong. Building a treehouse wrong can have serious results for both you and the trees in your yard.

“When I built my first tree house as an adventurous boy, the way in which I built the structure ultimately contributed to the decline of the tree which eventually needed to be cut down,” says Kemp. “Lessons learned! Trees are living organisms and can sustain a limited amount of stress before they start to fail. My approach to tree house construction today would be based on the impacts to the tree and the tree’s overall health.”

When a grand old oak or a solid maple has to come down, it can influence your home’s energy efficiency by changing the solar exposure on your windows, how warm your roof gets and even how hot your attic is. In addition, that big tree might have been acting as a windbreak, so taking it out could also put other parts of your home at risk from additional weather exposure. It’s always better to consult with a tree expert before getting started.

Will it Harm the Tree?

Building a treehouse can be an exercise that creates memories for a lifetime, when done with care, attention and forethought. If you’re lucky, that treehouse will last for decades with a little bit of regular upkeep.

“As an arborist, I love seeing treehouses that are well-designed and properly constructed,” says McInerney. “Building a treehouse can be a fun and exciting project, but it’s important to do it safely and responsibly.”

Many people might wonder if building a treehouse is actually OK for the tree, or if arborists just know that people will do it and try to minimize the damage to the trees they love so much. The answer is yes. To both.

“If you’re thinking of building a treehouse, do your research and consult experts,” says Noyes. “When people come to me asking about treehouses for their children, I always tell them that incredible results can be achieved without harming the world around them and that they can be a beautiful addition to an all-natural yard.”

