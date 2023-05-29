How Much Surrogacy Costs and How to Pay for It

Many would-be parents feel that bringing a baby into the world is a priceless experience. Of course, the reality is…

Many would-be parents feel that bringing a baby into the world is a priceless experience. Of course, the reality is that there are always costs involved in starting a family. When the path to becoming parents involves surrogacy, that price tag can go well into the six figures.

Like many other costs, the price of surrogacy has gone up over the past year due to inflation, Scott Buckley, vice president of client services at Circle Surrogacy, says.

The exact cost of having a baby via surrogacy will vary among families, depending on several factors including insurance coverage, the surrogate and parents’ location and the success of in vitro fertilization.

Experts say the total cost can range from $100,000 to $225,000.

Breakdown of Surrogacy Costs

There are several components that make up the price of surrogacy:

— Embryo creation. Many couples have already worked with a fertility clinic to produce embryos before deciding to go the surrogacy route.

Cost range: $20,000 to $50,000

— Egg donation. Same-sex couples and some heterosexual couples may also need to pay for a donor egg.

Cost range: $20,000 to $30,000

— Agency fees. Agency costs can vary significantly based on what’s included in their services. Some agencies include medical screening and legal services as part of their package, while others do not. “I really suggest that intended parents look for the agency that they feel is the best fit, and to evaluate the fees based on the services that the agency is offering in return,” Zein Shamma, founder and COO of the Gift of Life Surrogacy Agency, says.

Cost range: $30,000 and up

— Legal fees. If the agency doesn’t offer legal services, it’s important to work with a lawyer who can create the necessary documents that outline compensation structure as well as what will happen if there are pregnancy complications. In addition, you may need pre- or post-birth legal documents and help with adoption.

Cost range: $7,000 to $15,000

— Surrogate base compensation. This is the payment made directly to the surrogate for carrying and having the baby on behalf of your family. This fee will depend on the surrogate’s location and whether she has worked as a surrogate before.

Cost range: $30,000 to $70,000

— Surrogate contingent fees. These are separate fees that the intended family may have to pay if complications arise during the pregnancy, which can range from unexpected twins (if an embryo splits) to an unplanned C-section.

Cost range: $15,000 to $30,000

— Insurance costs. Most standard health insurance plans do not cover surrogate pregnancy but intended families still cover the premiums and deductibles for their surrogate’s insurance plan while they’re working together. There is also a handful of insurance plans that offer supplemental coverage intended families can buy on behalf of their surrogates to cover pregnancy and delivery. These can be pricey with high deductibles, however. If you’re considering surrogacy, you might want to ask a lawyer to look at your health insurance policy so you know what is and isn’t covered.

Cost range: $12,000 to 30,000

— Other expenses. There are many other, smaller expenses that intended families should keep in mind when considering the cost of surrogacy. These include travel if the gestational carrier is not local and pregnancy supplies (such as clothing and prenatal benefits). At the same time, intended parents will likely need to start stocking up on baby supplies, including cribs, bottles and diapers, which they’ll need immediately after the birth.

Cost range: varies

How to Pay for Gestational Surrogacy

Given the hefty price tag of gestational surrogacy, it’s important to have a plan in place for how you’ll cover the expenses. That plan will likely include some combination of the following:

— Workplace benefits. While it’s uncommon for employers to cover surrogacy as part of their benefit packages, 15% did offer the coverage in 2022 and 19% were considering adding it by 2024, according to the consulting firm WTW. “We have even had people who have switched jobs in order to go to an employer with surrogacy benefits,” Buckley says. Of those companies that do provide surrogacy benefits, 55% set a reimbursement limit per child at a median of $10,000.

— Health insurance. While most health insurance plans exclude the costs of a surrogate pregnancy, many will provide some coverage for procedures required for intended parents. Health insurance will also kick in for the baby’s expenses after birth, so you may want to consider how your plan covers out-of-network providers if your carrier does not live in your state.

— Personal savings. If you know that your family story may include a surrogacy, setting aside even small amounts in a dedicated account on a regular basis can add up over time. You may continue this process even after you’ve begun working with an agency, as it can take anywhere from six to 18 months to find a donor, Buckley says.

— Assistance from family or friends. Intended parents often turn to family and friends to help them cover the cost of surrogacy. Shamma says it’s not uncommon for intended grandparents to help their children because they have the resources.

— Grants. Some organizations provide grants to help couples dealing with infertility. Some of these grants can go toward surrogacy-specific costs, while others are aimed at IVF treatments. You can look for potential grants using the search tool on the FamilybyCo website.

— Loans. Some fertility clinics work with private lenders to offer financing to intended parents. You may also be able to borrow money from your retirement plan or use your home equity, although either could impact your financial security. If you go this route, talk to a financial advisor to make a plan for how you’ll pay down the debt going forward.

Update 05/30/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.