How Do Instant Credit Cards Work?

The length of time it takes to open a credit card can vary depending on whether you apply online or…

The length of time it takes to open a credit card can vary depending on whether you apply online or in person, the type of card you apply for and the card issuer. In some cases, the process is instant, meaning you can get approved and use the card for purchases within a few minutes. For other cards, approval may come quickly, but you can’t use the card until it arrives in the mail.

So how do you know if a card you’re applying for is an instant credit card? Below you’ll find a list of cards that let you start shopping as soon as you’re approved, and some background on how it all works.

[Read: Best Starter Credit Cards.]

Instant Approval Credit Cards vs. Instant Use Cards

Before diving into which cards you can begin using instantly, it’s important to understand the difference between instant approval and instant use. In many cases, you can get approved for a credit card account instantly — but that doesn’t necessarily mean you can use it right away.

You may have to wait for the physical card to arrive in the mail. An instant-use card, on the other hand, allows you to pay for purchases as soon as you’re approved.

“An approval can happen as quickly as a few minutes, unless you have something unusual going on like a fraud alert, frozen credit report, or you’re asking for an unusually large credit limit,” says John Ulzheimer, a credit expert who has worked at Equifax and FICO. In those scenarios, expect to add a few days to your timeline. The card issuer will have to do some additional investigating, or you may have to work with the credit bureaus to unfreeze your file or clear up an item on your report.

If there is nothing unusual at play, approvals are fast — even instant. Online credit card applications typically are approved quickly, assuming you meet the qualifications, Ulzheimer says. In fact, this method of applying tends to be the fastest because you’re essentially feeding your information into an application processing system directly. Applying over the phone or in person can take a bit longer, since a person has to input all of your information. The slowest method is sending in a printed application via snail mail.

Once you’re approved, some cards are in fact instant credit cards, while others limit how you are able to use the card at first.

[Read: Best Store Credit Cards.]

Which Credit Cards Can You Use Instantly?

Some issuers have instant-use cards available, but there are limitations.

Discover

Discover has been offering instant credit since April 2022, according to a company spokesperson. Applicants who are approved and eligible can register their account in real time, download the Discover app and add the card to their digital wallet. This function is not available for secured cards, however.

Some Discover cards with instant credit access include:

— Discover it Cash Back.

— Discover it Miles.

— Discover it chrome.

Capital One

The majority of new Capital One credit card customers are eligible for instant access to a virtual card before their physical card arrives in the mail, a spokesperson says. This means that once an eligible customer is approved for a new credit card, he or she can start shopping with the unique virtual card that can be found on the Capital One mobile app.

Some Capital One cards with virtual card access include:

— Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card.

— Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.

— Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card.

— Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card.

American Express

An instant card number feature is available for all American Express consumer credit cards. It allows instant use for all of its products, provided that your identity can be validated. If everything checks out, customers will get an account number that they can use online or load into a digital wallet.

Note that, in some cases, if your information can’t be authenticated, there will be limits on your instant card number, or you may not have access to your full credit line until you receive the physical card.

Some American Express cards with instant card number include:

— Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express.

— Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express.

— American Express Gold Card.

— The Platinum Card from American Express.

Chase

Chase Spend Instantly lets you add your new card to your digital wallet before the physical card arrives — so you can use it for online and in-store purchases. However, the IHG Rewards Traveler, IHG Rewards Premier, Aeroplan, Chase Freedom Flex, Amazon Rewards, Amazon Prime, Disney, Disney Premier, and Chase business credit cards do not offer the Spend Instantly feature.

Some Chase cards with Spend Instantly include:

— Chase Freedom Unlimited.

— Chase Sapphire Reserve.

— Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.

Citi

Citi offers cardholders the opportunity to use credit instantly, but there are some things to note. When you apply, you’ll get just one chance to jot down your temporary account information, according to a Citi spokesperson. If you miss it or lose it, then you’ll have to wait for your card to arrive by mail. You will also be able to access just a portion of your credit line to start.

Some Citi cards with instant card number include:

— Citi Custom Cash Card.

— Citi Rewards+ Card.

— Citi Simplicity Card.

— Citi Diamond Preferred Card.

— Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi.

Synchrony Bank

Synchrony Bank issues many store cards as well as health care-related credit cards, and says that once someone applies and receives credit approval, the customer is given an account number to use right away.

The exception to the rule for Synchrony Bank is if the card is co-branded, meaning it’s a retail store card that’s also part of the Mastercard or Visa network. In those situations, the card can be used in the store upon approval, but it can’t be used outside of that retailer until you get your physical card.

Are Some Credit Cards More Likely to Offer Instant Access?

Some types of cards are known for having more lenient requirements and may also offer instant credit access. According to Ulzheimer, the most familiar example of instant-use cards is retail store cards. “The retail card instant scenario is strategic, meaning it’s instant for a reason; the retailer wants you to have newfound capacity while you’re still in the store,” he says.

The whole process is intended to happen quickly, with the clerk asking if you’d like to apply during checkout, with that purchase going directly on the card.

With general credit cards, each issuer’s application process varies. Getting approved easily and not having any complications with your credit record — such as being in a credit freeze — can increase the chances that you’ll be able to use instant card features. Applying from a preapproved offer you received will boost your chances even more, Ulzheimer says.

[Read: Best Credit Cards for Fair Credit.]

Instant Credit Is a Perk, but Consider Other Factors

With apps and digital wallets, consumers are becoming used to having everything available instantly. Yet with many credit cards, you may still have to wait a week or two before you can begin using them.

Instant access could sway you toward an issuer, but it’s not the most important factor when choosing a card. Consider other features that will have a greater effect on your wallet or longer-term implications, including annual percentage rate, fees and rewards.

More from U.S. News

How to Get Your Free Annual Credit Reports

How to Activate a Credit Card

How to Build Credit With a Credit Card

How Do Instant Credit Cards Work? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/11/23: