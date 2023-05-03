Horizon Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $54.7 million.…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $54.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $832.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $896.2 million.

