Horizon Technology Finance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.3…

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $28 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRZN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.