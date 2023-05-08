Live Radio
HNI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 7:35 AM

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Monday reported profit of $1.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Muscatine, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The maker of office furniture and fireplaces posted revenue of $479.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNI

