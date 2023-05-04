HF Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $353.3 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $353.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $7.57 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DINO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DINO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.