Heron Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.8 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $29.6 million in the period.

