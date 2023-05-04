Heritage Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Thursday reported net income of $14…

Listen now to WTOP News

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Thursday reported net income of $14 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 55 cents.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $176.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRTG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.