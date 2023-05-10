Live Radio
Hecla Mining: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 5:05 AM

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

The Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $199.5 million in the period.

