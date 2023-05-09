Live Radio
HCI Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 6:25 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.3 million in its first quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.50 per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $129 million in the period.

_____

