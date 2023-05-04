Haynes International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Thursday reported net income of $12.3 million…

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Thursday reported net income of $12.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Kokomo, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share.

The alloy products maker posted revenue of $152.8 million in the period.

