Haverty Furniture: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.4 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share.

The residential furniture and accessories retailer posted revenue of $224.8 million in the period.

