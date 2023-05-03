Harsco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Harsco Corp. (HSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its first…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Harsco Corp. (HSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its first quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The industrial services company posted revenue of $495.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Harsco expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 33 cents per share to a loss of 12 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.