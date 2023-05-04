Hannon Armstrong: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $69.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $30 million, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.7 million.

