Hallador Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Monday reported net income of…

Listen now to WTOP News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Monday reported net income of $22.1 million in its first quarter.

The Terre Haute, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share.

The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $188.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNRG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.