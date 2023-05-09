Hackett Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.2 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $71.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $69.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 39 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $72.5 million to $74 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCKT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.