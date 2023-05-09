GXO Logistics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $25…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share.

