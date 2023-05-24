Guess: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.8 million in…

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $569.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Guess expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 42 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.90 per share.

