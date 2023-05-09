Guardant Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $133.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.30.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.26 per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $128.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.6 million.

Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $535 million to $545 million.

