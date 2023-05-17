Live Radio
Home » Latest News » GSI Technology: Fiscal Q4…

GSI Technology: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 17, 2023, 6:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $5.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $29.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSIT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up