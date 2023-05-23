Grupo Supervielle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) on Monday reported net income of…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) on Monday reported net income of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 3 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $550 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $210.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

