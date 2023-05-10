Groupon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its first…

CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $121.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRPN

