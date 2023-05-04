Greystone Housing Impact: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Thursday reported earnings of $16.8…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Thursday reported earnings of $16.8 million in its first quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The provider of tax exempt financing for student housing, senior housing and multifamily housing posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHI

