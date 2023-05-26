Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org.

SOUTH CAROLINA

ABORTION

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge has put a temporary halt to South Carolina’s new law banning most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy until the state Supreme Court can review the measure. The ruling Friday by Judge Clifton Newman came just about 24 hours after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill. The decision means South Carolina reverts back to a ban around 20 weeks. The new law is similar to a ban on abortion once cardiac activity can be detected that lawmakers passed in 2021. Legislative leaders say the new law makes technical tweaks that should sway at least one justice to change his mind. Planned Parenthood says the differences shouldn’t change the original ruling. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 680 words, photos, audio.

SCHOOL BUS CRASH

Authorities say a school bus crash in South Carolina has sent at least 18 people including several students to the hospital. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the bus and a tanker truck collided Thursday afternoon near Gilbert, southwest of the capital of Columbia. The Highway Patrol says 36 passengers were aboard and a hospital says at least 17 children and an adult were transported there for treatment. The students were from Gilbert Middle School and Gilbert High School. A hospital spokesperson says all of the patients were evaluated and released. There is no immediate information on what caused the crash. SENT: 130 words.

____

VIRGINIA

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS

WASHINGTON — An Army veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style formation with fellow Oath Keepers members has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Jessica Watkins is the third member of the far-right extremist group to receive her punishment this week in one of the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought in the riot. She was acquitted of seditious conspiracy at trial but convicted of obstructing Congress. Watkins tearfully apologized for her actions before the judge handed down her sentence. On Thursday, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison. By Michael Kunzelman, Lindsay Whitehurst and Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

REFORM PROSECUTOR RACES

In the four years since progressive reform prosecutors swept into office across northern Virginia, they have faced constant criticism. ow, as these prosecutors are up for reelection in Virginia’s off-off year elections, the challengers in next month’s Democratic primaries aren’t challenging the reform agenda. Instead they, too, are casting themselves as reformers. By Matthew Barakat.

MEMORIAL DAY

NORFOLK, Va. — Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members. But it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of retail discounts. Memorial Day has long been a source of contention and contradiction, from its shifting origin stories to today’s mattress sales. Auto club AAA forecasts that this holiday weekend could be “one for the record books, especially at airports.” More than 42 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more. Compared to last year, 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer. And that’s despite inflation. By Ben Finley. SENT: 1,150 words, photos, audio.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

NAVAL ACADEMY-DEFENSE SECRETARY

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation. By Brian Witte.

____

SPORTS

BBA–RANGERS-ORIOLES

Texas plays Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBO–NATIONALS-ROYALS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Washington plays Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium. By Avery Osen. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 7:10 p.m. CT.

____

LOCALIZATION:

2020 CENSUS-LOCALIZE IT: America got older, faster during the decade ended in 2020. New census figures released Thursday show the share of U.S. residents age 65 or older ballooned by more than a third from 2010 through 2020, while the share of children declined, particularly those under age 5. Aging was propelled by the two largest cohorts in the U.S.: more baby boomers turning 65 and millennials moving later into their 20s and 30s. Also, fewer children were born between 2010 and 2020. The most recent census was the first since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015. The survey showed same-sex households made up 1.7% of households that included couples. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BIRTH TO DEATH-LOCALIZE IT: To be Black anywhere in America is to struggle with health problems from birth to death. Black Americans are more likely than white people to die during childbirth, suffer from asthma, mental health troubles, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s. The reasons are myriad: worse access to adequate medical care, neighborhoods that are polluted, lack of healthy food choices, mistrust of doctors. But the core problem is racism over centuries that afflicts Black people from cradle to grave. We direct you to state and local data and offer tips for telling this story in your community. Find the latest Localize It guides.

With audio guide: BIRTH TO DEATH-LOCALIZE IT-PANEL DISCUSSION

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-MODEL LEGISLATION-LOCALIZE IT: Legislation to restrict gender-affirming care is often pre-written and shopped out by a handful of interest groups. So-called model legislation has been used in statehouses for decades. Critics say model legislation allows a handful of far-right groups to create a false narrative around gender-affirming care for minors that is based on distorted science. Political observers say Republicans’ recent focus on such legislation is a “wedge issue” to motivate their voting base. The AP obtained the texts of more than 130 bills in 40 state legislatures and analyzed them for similarities to model bills peddled by the groups Do No Harm and the Family Research Council. We provide tips on localizing the story, including examples of some key model bills that you can check against legislation in your state. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VICTIMS COMPENSATION-RACE-LOCALIZE-IT: Black people are disproportionately denied aid from state programs that reimburse victims of violent crime. That’s according to an AP examination of data from 23 states that shows Black applicants were nearly twice as likely as white applicants to be denied aid in some states, including Indiana, Georgia and South Dakota. The denials add up to thousands of Black families missing out on millions of dollars in aid each year. Experts say the disparities are rooted in biases embedded in the design of victim compensation programs, among other factors. We provide exclusive data, plus tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

With audio guide:

VICTIMS COMPENSATION RACE LOCALIZE IT-GUIDE PART 1

VICTIMS COMPENSATION RACE LOCALIZE IT-GUIDE PART 2

____

VIDEO

McCarthy: Debt ceiling talks making ‘progress’

NH GOP voters weigh candidates, issues

Virgin Galactic completes final test flight

____

AUDIO

Deadline looming, Biden and McCarthy narrow in on budget deal to lift debt ceiling

BA cancels dozens of flights over computer problems ahead of busy holiday weekend

A measure of inflation that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve increased in April

California’s epic melting snowpack means cold, deadly torrents ahead of Memorial Day weekend

____

U.S. STORIES

TEXAS-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-INVESTIGATION — Texas lawmakers have issued 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton, ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust as state Republicans surged toward a swift and sudden vote that could remove him from office. The House could vote on the recommendation as soon as Friday. If it impeaches Paxton, he would be forced to leave office immediately. SENT: 1,130 words, photos, audio. With TEXAS-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-IMPEACHMENT-EXPLAINER — Why Texas’ GOP-controlled House wants to impeach the state’s Republican attorney general (sent).

DEBT LIMIT — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says negotiators have “made progress” on a deal with the White House to raise the nation’s debt limit, avert default and cut federal spending. McCarthy said Friday there is still more work to do. Negotiators are racing for agreement this weekend. By Lisa Mascaro, Seung Min Kim, Stephen Groves and Kevin Freking. SENT: 1,020 words, video, photos, audio.

____

____________________

_____________________

