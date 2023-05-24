Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–SPORTS GAMBLING

RALEIGH, N.C. — House legislation that would authorize and regulate sports gambling in North Carolina has been altered by the Senate by increasing the tax rate on wagering operators, who can place in-person bets and what sports can be bet upon. The measure cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4 p.m.

DEBT LIMIT NEGOTIATORS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are turning to a select group of negotiators to help broker a deal to increase the nation’s borrowing authority and avoid the economic carnage that would ensue if a deal is not reached soon. Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana and Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will represent House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Those representing Biden are presidential counselor Steve Ricchetti, legislative director Louisa Terrell and Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget. The five have been tapped as the hopeful closers on a debt-limit deal. By Seung Min Kim and Kevin Freking. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

MURDAUGH KILLINGS-FEDERAL CHARGES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is facing federal charges for the first time after being indicted on 22 financial fraud charges over allegations the former attorney schemed to steal settlement money from clients. The indictments unsealed Wednesday don’t appear to reveal any new allegations against Murdaugh, the former South Carolina legal scion who is serving a life sentence without parole for killing his wife and younger son. Murdaugh is also awaiting trial on around 100 other state charges including insurance fraud and tax evasion. Murdaugh’s lawyers say he’s cooperating with federal investigators and think federal charges including bank and wire fraud will be resolved without a trial. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 660 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-HALEY

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Wednesday pledged to sign a federal ban on abortion but again did not set down a marker for what timeline such a proposal should encompass. Haley suggested during remarks in Manchester, New Hampshire, that passing one would be highly unlikely without significantly more Republicans in Congress. The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said “no one has been honest” about how difficult a ban could be to achieve. The comments come amid a continuing debate over abortion among Republicans seeking their party’s presidential nomination. As South Carolina governor, Haley signed a ban on abortions after around 20 weeks. On Tuesday, South Carolina’s Senate passed a ban on the procedure after around six weeks. By Holly Ramer and Meg Kinnard. SENT: 730 words, photos, audio.

____

VIRGINIA

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS

WASHINGTON — Police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and public servants who fled the mob’s attack have told a judge that they are still haunted by what they endured, as the judge prepares to hand down sentences in a landmark Capitol riot case. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta heard victim impact statements on Wednesday, a day before he’s expected to deliver the first Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy sentences to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and an associate. Prosecutors are seeking 25 years in prison for Rhodes, who was convicted in November plotting to block the transfer of power from President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden. By Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 970 words, photo.

CIVIL UNION-CHILD CUSTODY

A Virginia woman who left the United States for more than a decade with her child to avoid sharing custody of her daughter with her former same-sex partner says her lawyer in a long-running legal dispute suggested she flee. However, an attorney for the lawyer denies the conversation took place.

CIA WEAPONS ARREST

McLEAN, Va. — A Florida man who police say had an AK-47 rifle in his car has been arrested outside a northern Virginia preschool after he told officers he was headed to CIA headquarters nearby. Fairfax County Police said Wednesday the man was charged with possessing a firearm at a school after Tuesday’s incident. Police said officers were called to a preschool less than a mile from CIA headquarters before midday Tuesday. According to the preschool, the man asked to use the bathroom but was denied access. The man was unarmed when police responded, but authorities said they found the AK-47, a handgun and ammunition during a vehicle search. He remains jailed. SENT: 160 words.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

ADNAN-SYED-APPEAL

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Adnan Syed’s lawyer has asked Maryland’s highest court to overturn a lower court’s ruling that reinstated his murder conviction from more than two decades ago. Syed’s counsel also moved Wednesday for a stay of the intermediate appellate court’s reinstatement of his convictions and the reimposition of his sentence while the Supreme Court of Maryland’s review is pending. Syed’s counsel has filed a petition in the state’s Supreme Court that asks the court to review several legal issues that have been raised by the victim’s family, who contended they were not given enough notice to testify at a court hearing. By Brian Witte. SENT: 680 words, photo.

____

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-YANKEES

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees take a season-high, five-game winning streak into their game against the Baltimore Orioles, starting Nestor Cortes (4-2) against Tyler Wells (3-1).. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos, starts 7:05 p.m.

BBN–PADRES-NATIONALS

WASHINGTON — The Nationals host the Padres. By Ian Quillen. Starts at 7:05 p.m. ET. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

FBN–RAVENS-JACKSON

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is expected to participate at the Ravens’ practice Wednesday after skipping these voluntary OTAs last year. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET.

GLF–NCAA WOMEN

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Southern California looks to win its fourth women’s golf national championship after knocking off top-seeded Stanford. The Trojans will face Wake Forest, vying for its first national title. By John Marshall. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 8 pm. PT,

HKN–HURRICANES-PANTHERS

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup final on Wednesday night, when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference title series. The Panthers lead 3-0. Game begins 8 p.m. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

HKN–SUN BELT-BETTMAN

Now 30 years into his job as NHL Commissioner, Gary Bettman is getting a lifetime achievement award from Sports Business Journal. Fittingly, it comes with four teams from so-called nontraditional markets left vying for the Stanley Cup, with sunbelt expansion serving as a major part of Bettman’s legacy. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 500 words, file photos by 4:30 p.m. EDT.

CAR–NASCAR-BOWMAN RETURNS

Alex Bowman has been cleared to race this weekend in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after missing three NASCAR events with a fractured vertebrae. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 350 words.

____

LOCALIZATION:

BIRTH TO DEATH-LOCALIZE IT: To be Black anywhere in America is to struggle with health problems from birth to death. Black Americans are more likely than white people to die during childbirth, suffer from asthma, mental health troubles, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s. The reasons are myriad: worse access to adequate medical care, neighborhoods that are polluted, lack of healthy food choices, mistrust of doctors. But the core problem is racism over centuries that afflicts Black people from cradle to grave. We direct you to state and local data and offer tips for telling this story in your community. Find the latest Localize It guides.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-MODEL LEGISLATION-LOCALIZE IT: Legislation to restrict gender-affirming care is often pre-written and shopped out by a handful of interest groups. So-called model legislation has been used in statehouses for decades. Critics say model legislation allows a handful of far-right groups to create a false narrative around gender-affirming care for minors that is based on distorted science. Political observers say Republicans’ recent focus on such legislation is a “wedge issue” to motivate their voting base. The AP obtained the texts of more than 130 bills in 40 state legislatures and analyzed them for similarities to model bills peddled by the groups Do No Harm and the Family Research Council. We provide tips on localizing the story, including examples of some key model bills that you can check against legislation in your state. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VICTIMS COMPENSATION-RACE-LOCALIZE-IT: Black people are disproportionately denied aid from state programs that reimburse victims of violent crime. That’s according to an AP examination of data from 23 states that shows Black applicants were nearly twice as likely as white applicants to be denied aid in some states, including Indiana, Georgia and South Dakota. The denials add up to thousands of Black families missing out on millions of dollars in aid each year. Experts say the disparities are rooted in biases embedded in the design of victim compensation programs, among other factors. We provide exclusive data, plus tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

DARTMOUTH NATIVE AMERICAN REMAINS-LOCALIZE IT: Dartmouth College announced that it found the skeletal remains of 15 Native Americans in its possession and was working to identify and repatriate the remains. The announcement comes as universities around the country have struggled to return tens of thousands of Native artifacts to tribes as required by federal law. We provide details and offer resources for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

VIDEO

McCarthy: ‘I firmly believe we will get’ debt deal

Guam residents head to shelters before typhoon

Ship parade kicks off Fleet Week in NY

____

AUDIO

Just in case: Anxious retirees, social service groups among those making default contingency plans

One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues

Seeking asylum and work, migrants bused out of NYC find hostility

Pills flowed for years as DEA dragged feet on disciplining opioid distributor

____

U.S. STORIES

DEBT LIMIT-ANXIETY — Politicians in Washington may be offering assurance that the government will figure out a way to avert default, but around the country, economic anxiety is rising and some people already are adjusting their routines. Government beneficiaries, social service groups that receive state and federal subsidies and millions more across the country are contemplating the possibility of massive and immediate cuts if the U.S. were to default on its financial obligations. Some are cutting back on necessities and others are finding ways to save money. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, audio.

UVALDE SHOOTING-A MOTHER’S STORY — The relatives of 19 students and two teachers gunned down at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, are still waiting for answers a year later. They still want to know why it took more than an hour for armed officials to confront and kill the shooter on May 24, 2022. While the investigations continue, the people of this small town honor the dead by visiting painted murals in honor of the victims, tending to the small white crosses that dot the town square and maintaining painted slogans such as “Uvalde Strong” on building facades. SENT: 1,320 words, photos, video, audio.

CAPITAL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS — Police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and public servants who fled the mob’s attack have told a judge that they are still haunted by what they endured, as the judge prepares to hand down sentences in a landmark Capitol riot case. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta heard victim impact statements on Wednesday, a day before he’s expected to deliver the first Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy sentences to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and an associate. Prosecutors are seeking 25 years in prison for Rhodes, who was convicted in November plotting to block the transfer of power from President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden. SENT: 970 words, photo.

MIGRANTS-NEW YORK — Before he left the West African nation of his birth, Mohamed read that New York was a place of “open arms.” Now that he’s here seeking political asylum, he isn’t feeling as welcomed as he hoped. The 19-year-old and others like him have become pawns in an escalating stand-off between New York City and its suburban neighbors, which are using lawsuits, emergency orders and political pressure to try and keep people like Mohamed out. He is one of around 400 international migrants the city has put up in a small number of hotels in other parts of the state. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, audio.

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

____________________

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

_____________________

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.