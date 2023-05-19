Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

ABORTION-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham’s recent switch from the Democratic Party to the GOP opened the door for Republicans to enact new abortion restrictions over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition. A veto override had seemed just out of reach for Republicans just six week before they successfully overrode Cooper’s veto of a 12-week abortion limit on Tuesday. Republicans now expect her switch could propel some GOP-backed education policies and transgender restrictions across the finish. Cooper singled out Cotham and three other Republicans in a last-minute push to convince one to block the bill. But the outcome has some Democrats wondering whether his aggressive strategy backfired. By Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 700 words, photos.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ELECTION-2024-SCOTT

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina made it official Friday: He’s running for president. The Senate’s only Black Republican has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Committee declaring his intention to seek his party’s nomination. His candidacy will test whether a more optimistic vision of America’s future can resonate with GOP voters who have elevated partisan brawlers in recent years. The deeply religious 57-year-old former insurance broker has made his grandfather’s work in the cotton fields of the Deep South a bedrock of his political identity. Scott is scheduled to make a formal announcement on Monday in his hometown of North Charleston. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

REGULATOR VACANCIES

RICHMOND, Va. — A coalition that includes influential business and advocacy groups wrote this week to Virginia lawmakers and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking them to take action to fill two long-running vacancies on the state’s powerful regulatory panel that oversees interests ranging from utilities to insurance. By Sarah Rankin. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

PROUD BOYS-POLICE OFFICER CHARGED

A police officer has been arrested on charges that he lied about leaking confidential information to a leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and obstructed an investigation after group members destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner in the nation’s capital. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday. An indictment alleges that Lamond warned former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio that law enforcement had an arrest warrant for Tarrio related to the banner’s destruction. Tarrio was arrested in Washington two days before Proud Boys members joined a mob in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. By Michael Kunzelman, Lindsay Whitehurst and Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 940 words, photo.

____

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-BLUE JAYS

Baltimore plays Toronto at Rogers Centre. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBO–TIGERS-NATIONALS

WASHINGTON — The Nationals host the Tigers. Starts at 7:05 p.m. ET. By Byron Kerr. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

RAC–PREAKNESS PREVIEW

BALTIMORE — Kentucky Derby winner Mage takes on a field of eight horses in the Preakness, looking to keep open the possibility of a Triple Crown. Bob Baffert’s National Treasure is the top challenger By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 650 words, photos.

RAC–PREAKNESS-FIRST MISSION SCRATCHED

BALTIMORE — Brad Cox-trained First Mission has been scratched from the Preakness on the advice of veterinarians, taking one of the top contenders out of the Triple Crown race 36 hours before post time. Godolphin, which owns the horse, announced the scratch early Friday, saying vets identified a left hind issue. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 300 words, photos.

RAC–PREAKNESS-BAFFERT’S BACK

BALTIMORE — Bob Baffert is back at the Preakness with a horse in a Triple Crown race for the first time in two years. The two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer and one of the faces of the sport has been barred from the Kentucky Derby the past two years after 2021 winner Medina Spirit was disqualified for failing a postrace drug test. Baffert has won the Preakness a record-tying seven times, and a victory by National Treasure would give him sole possession of the mark. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 11:30 a.m. EDT.

RAC–BLACK-EYED SUSAN

BALTIMORE — Bob Baffert-trained Faiza and other top 3-year-old fillies race in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. Race goes off around 5:30 p.m. EDT.

HKN–PANTHERS-HURRICANES-QUICK RECOVERY

RALEIGH, N.C. — Matthew Tkachuk’s goal in the fourth overtime finally ended what amounted to more than two full games of play in Florida’s Game 1 win against Carolina in the Eastern Conference final. The challenge for both teams is getting geared back up less than 48 hours after playing the sixth-longest game in NHL history. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words and photos by 4 p.m.

____

LOCALIZATION:

VICTIMS COMPENSATION-RACE-LOCALIZE-IT: Black people are disproportionately denied aid from state programs that reimburse victims of violent crime. That’s according to an AP examination of data from 23 states that shows Black applicants were nearly twice as likely as white applicants to be denied aid in some states, including Indiana, Georgia and South Dakota. The denials add up to thousands of Black families missing out on millions of dollars in aid each year. Experts say the disparities are rooted in biases embedded in the design of victim compensation programs, among other factors. We provide exclusive data, plus tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

DARTMOUTH NATIVE AMERICAN REMAINS-LOCALIZE IT: Dartmouth College announced that it found the skeletal remains of 15 Native Americans in its possession and was working to identify and repatriate the remains. The announcement comes as universities around the country have struggled to return tens of thousands of Native artifacts to tribes as required by federal law. We provide details and offer resources for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

VIDEO

DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, transgender kids

Police bodycam video of New Mexico shooter released

Montana bans Tik Tok, imposes penalties amid perceived security threat

____

AUDIO

Biden endorses F-16 training for Ukrainians as Zelenskyy is set to attend G7 summit

Videos show gunman saying ‘kill me’ to onrushing officers in New Mexico rampage that killed 3

7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

Most say pair debt limit increase with deficit cuts, but few following debate closely: AP-NORC poll

____

U.S. STORIES

G7 SUMMIT — President Joe Biden has endorsed plans to train Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, according to two people familiar with the matter. That was learned as he huddled with allies at the Group of Seven summit on how to bolster support for Kyiv against Russia’s invasion. Biden told the leaders that decisions on when, how many, and who will provide the fourth-generation fighter jets to Ukraine will be made in the months ahead while the training is underway. SENT: 1,270 words, video, photos, audio.

LEAKED DOCUMENTS-INVESTIGATION — A judge is poised to decide whether a Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents will remain behind bars while he awaits trial. Jack Teixeira is due back in federal court Friday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Prosecutors said in court papers filed this week that Teixeira was caught by superiors months before his April arrest taking notes on classified information or viewing intelligence not related to his job. SENT: 680 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 3:30 p.m. hearing.

AP POLL-DEBT LIMIT — A new poll finds that most U.S. adults say they are highly concerned about how the nation’s economy would be affected if the debt limit isn’t increased and the government can’t pay its debts. That’s according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. SENT: 830 words, photo.

SUBWAY CHOKEHOLD DEATH — Jordan Neely’s chokehold death on the New York City subway set off a debate about vigilantism, homelessness and public safety. On Friday he is being mourned by his family at a church in Harlem. The former Michael Jackson impersonator died May 1 when a fellow subway rider pinned him to the floor of a subway car in a chokehold that lasted several minutes. SENT: 600 words, photos.

PROUD BOYS-POLICE OFFICER CHARGED — A police officer has been arrested on charges that he lied about leaking confidential information to a leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and obstructed an investigation after group members destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner in the nation’s capital. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday. SENT: 540 words, photo. Developing.

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

____________________

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

_____________________

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.