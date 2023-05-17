Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

NORTH CAROLINA

ABORTION

RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy is becoming law in North Carolina after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto. The House completed the second and final part of the override Tuesday night after a similar three-fifths majority voted for the override earlier Tuesday in the Senate. The outcome represents a major victory for Republican legislative leaders who needed every GOP member on board to enact the law over Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition. The vote comes as abortion rights in the U.S. faced another tectonic shift with lawmakers also debating laws to sharply limit abortion in South Carolina and Nebraska. By Hannah Schoenbaum, Gary D. Robertson and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video, audio.

— With: ABORTION-THINGS TO KNOW

XGR–SENATE BUDGET

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Senate scheduled the first of two recorded votes on a two-year state budget that cuts taxes more deeply than the House plan would but offer smaller raises for teachers and rank-and-file state employees. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 5 p.m.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ABORTION SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Republican-controlled South Carolina House has tabled debate until later Wednesday on a bill that would ban abortion as soon as cardiac activity is detected. The debate that began Tuesday comes after the state Senate rejected a proposal to nearly outlaw the procedure as as conception. The chambers’ disagreement over restrictions epitomizes fault lines that have developed between Republicans nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. The measure in the House would ban abortion when an ultrasound detects cardiac activity, around six weeks and before most people know they are pregnant. Opponents say a ban around six weeks is essentially an “outright abortion ban.” By James Pollard. SENT: 920 words, photos.

XGR-SOUTH CAROLINA BUDGET

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of six House and Senate negotiators discuss how to resolve differences in each chamber’s $13 billion spending plan for next year for South Carolina. Unlike many years, they weren’t far apart — a healthy economy and tax collections have helped both sides get much of what they want. By Jeffrey Collins.

____

SPORTS

BBA–ANGELS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — After splitting the first two games of the series, the Orioles send Kyle Bradish to the mound against Griffin Canning. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 6:35 p.m. ET.

BBN–NATIONALS-MARLINS

Washington plays Miami at loanDepot park. By Alanis Thames. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos.

HKN–PANTHERS-HURRICANES-PREVIEW

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have overcome an injury-hit group of forwards to push their way through two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Florida Panthers are still here, too, after taking down the best regular-season team in league history and an “Original Six” franchise. Now the former Southeast Division peers will meet in the Eastern Conference final. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 750 words and photos by 4 p.m.

RAC–PREAKNESS-STATE OF RACING

BALTIMORE — A spate of horse deaths from racing, training or unknown reasons at Churchill Downs leading up to the Kentucky Derby put the industry in the crosshairs. Such fatalities around the U.S. last year were the lowest rate since 2009, and tons of money is flowing in horse racing from purses to betting windows. Horse racing is nowhere near as mainstream popular as it was when it was known as the “Sport of Kings,” and there are questions to be answered about what happened in Kentucky and what can be done to further reduce deaths while more people bet on it than ever before. By Stephen Whyno UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 3 p.m. EDT.

____

LOCALIZATION:

VICTIMS COMPENSATION-RACE-LOCALIZE-IT: Black people are disproportionately denied aid from state programs that reimburse victims of violent crime. That’s according to an AP examination of data from 23 states that shows Black applicants were nearly twice as likely as white applicants to be denied aid in some states, including Indiana, Georgia and South Dakota. The denials add up to thousands of Black families missing out on millions of dollars in aid each year. Experts say the disparities are rooted in biases embedded in the design of victim compensation programs, among other factors. We provide exclusive data, plus tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

DARTMOUTH NATIVE AMERICAN REMAINS-LOCALIZE IT: Dartmouth College announced that it found the skeletal remains of 15 Native Americans in its possession and was working to identify and repatriate the remains. The announcement comes as universities around the country have struggled to return tens of thousands of Native artifacts to tribes as required by federal law. We provide details and offer resources for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HEALTH WORKER SHORTAGE-LOCALIZE IT: Thousands of doctors and nurses signed on to work in the country’s most desperate regions during the COVID-19 in exchange for forgiveness of their medical school debt. But now, the National Health Service Corps, the program that brought them onboard, is in jeopardy, caught up in the battle over the federal debt ceiling. We provide details and offer tips for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

STUDENT TEST SCORES-LOCALIZE IT: New data on student test scores from a dozen states has been incorporated into an analysis of learning setbacks tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The data was released Thursday by researchers at Harvard and Stanford universities as an update to their Education Recovery Scorecard, which now examines learning loss in math and reading across school districts in a total of 41 states. We provide details and offer tips for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM-LOCALIZE IT: Migrants who seek refuge in the United States are confronting a fundamental shift in border enforcement and opportunities for seeking asylum amid a surge in arrivals at the Southwest border. Coronavirus restrictions on immigration are coming to an end this week after three years. Those rules were used nearly 3 million times to quickly expel migrants without greater penalties. We provide suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK-SALARIES-LOCALIZE IT: As many schools struggle to find enough teachers, state governors across the U.S. are pushing for pay increases, bonuses and other perks in a growing competition to attract and retain educators. We offer suggestions for localization. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO

Biden ‘confident’ US will not default on debt

Reading scores soar for kids in Deep South

Naval Academy students climb monument

New York mayor on Prince Harry, Meghan incident

____

AUDIO

North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law

Debt limit progress as Biden, McCarthy name top negotiators to avert national default

Democrat Cherelle Parker wins primary for Philadelphia mayor

Elizabeth Holmes loses latest bid to avoid prison and gets hit with $452 million restitution bill

____

U.S. STORIES

ABORTION — Legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy is becoming law in North Carolina after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto. The House completed the second and final part of the override Tuesday night after a similar three-fifths majority voted for the override earlier Tuesday in the Senate. The outcome represents a major victory for Republican legislative leaders who needed every GOP member on board to enact the law over Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition. The vote comes as abortion rights in the U.S. faced another tectonic shift with lawmakers also debating laws to sharply limit abortion in South Carolina and Nebraska. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video, audio.

ELECTION-2023-KENTUCKY — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has won the Republican primary for Kentucky governor and will face Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. Cameron was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and emerged victorious from a 12-candidate field that included former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. Cameron would be the state’s first Black governor if elected. The race now shifts to the general election in November, when Beshear will face a tough reelection bid in the Republican-dominated state. The contest will test the strength of a popular Democratic governor who has forged an identity as consoler in chief. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, video.

ELECTION-2023-PHILADELPHIA — Voters in Philadelphia have chosen Cherelle Parker as their Democratic nominee for mayor. In the heavily Democratic city, that makes Parker likely to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor and the first woman to serve in the role. She beat out other former council members, a former city controller and a political outsider in Tuesday’s primary. Parker has a long political history in Pennsylvania, after 10 years as a state representative and six as a member of the city council. She will go up against Republican David Oh in the Nov. 7 general election. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MED-OVERDOSE DEATHS — Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. rose slightly in 2022. That makes it the first year without a substantial increase since 2018. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the numbers plateaued for most of last year. New estimates from the CDC show about nearly 110,000 U.S. overdose deaths last year. That’s nearly 2% more than 2021. Eight states that have had some of the highest overdose death rates saw sizable decreases. But experts caution that overdose deaths could rise again due to things like scaling back telehealth services. SENT: 790 words, photo.

BRITAIN-HARRY AND MEGHAN-CAR CHASE — A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says the couple were followed by photographers in cars in New York. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed by vehicles after leaving a charity event on Tuesday. It said in a statement Wednesday that the pursuit “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” The incident instantly drew comparisons to the 1997 fatal car crash of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. SENT: 700 words, photo.

____

____________________

_____________________

