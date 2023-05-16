Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

ABORTION-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature will attempt to quickly override the governor’s veto of legislation banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The state Senate plans to consider first an override Tuesday afternoon. House Speaker Tim Moore’s chief of staff said the speaker then aims to complete the override later in the day should Senate Republicans be successful. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill over the weekend in an unconventionally public ceremony after spending last week traveling around the state to convince one or more Republicans to uphold his expected veto. Both the House and Senate passed the bill along party lines this month. By Hannah Schoenbaum and Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 320 words, photo. Will be updated.

SOUTH CAROLINA

XGR-SOUTH CAROLINA BUDGET

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of six House and Senate negotiators discuss how to resolve differences in each chamber’s $13 billion spending plan for next year for South Carolina. Unlike many years, they weren’t far apart — a healthy economy and tax collections have helped both sides get much of what they want. By Jeffrey Collins. UPCOMING: 500 words by 5 p.m.

XGR-ABORTION-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Republican-controlled South Carolina House is expected to debate a bill that would ban abortion as soon as cardiac activity is detected. The debate on Tuesday comes after the state Senate rejected a proposal to nearly outlaw the procedure as soon as conception. The chambers’ disagreement over restrictions epitomizes fault lines that have developed between Republicans nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. The measure in the House would ban abortion when an ultrasound detects cardiac activity, around six weeks and before most people know they are pregnant. Opponents say a ban around six weeks is essentially an “outright abortion ban.” By James Pollard. SENT: 600 words, photo.

VIRGINIA

CONGRESS-STAFF-ATTACKED

FAIRFAX, Va. — A northern Virginia man charged with attacking two staffers for Rep. Gerry Connolly with a baseball bat is also being charged with a hate crime against another woman less than an hour earlier. Forty-nine-year-old Xuan-Kha Tran Pham was arraigned Tuesday on four counts in Fairfax County General District Court. The hearing was by video hookup from the county jail. Pham refused to appear, so a judge read the charges against him while he huddled under a blanket in his jail cell. The charges also include aggravated wounding and malicious aggravated wounding for the baseball bat attack on two staffers at Connolly’s district office in Fairfax. By Matthew Barakat. SENT: 730 words, photos, audio.

VIRGINIA BUDGET

RICHMOND, Va. — Even a short breach in the federal debt ceiling would be enough to disrupt an already fragile state economy, Virginia finance staffers on Tuesday told lawmakers, who remain in slow-moving negotiations over adjustments to the two-year state budget. By Sarah Rankin. UPCOMING: 450 words, photo.

PIPELINE PROJECT-WEST VIRGINIA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Forest Service has reissued approval to build a controversial natural gas pipeline through national forest land in Virginia and West Virginia. That’s despite past federal appeals court rulings determining developers had “inadequately considered” environmental impacts. Monday’s decision will allow for construction of the $6.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline across a 3.5-mile corridor of the national forest. In previous litigation, the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals twice vacated U.S. Forest Service decisions allowing for the pipeline in the Jefferson National Forest. Environmental groups say the decision means groups like hers have “no choice” but to go back to court. By Leah Willingham. SENT: 510 words, photos.

RECALLED GERBER FORMULA DISTRIBUTED

NEW YORK — A Gerber infant formula was recalled earlier this year over potential contamination of Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that could cause life-threatening infections in infants. However, the recalled product was distributed to retails across eight states beyond the start of the recall, cooperative food wholesaler Associated Wholesale Grocers said in a company announcement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration this week. By Wyatte Grantham-Philips. SENT: 520 words, photo.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

GUN CONTROL-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is scheduled to sign legislation to limit where guns can be carried and who can carry them. By Brian Witte.

BALTIMORE-POLICE SHOOTING

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department will release bodycam footage of Thursday’s police shooting of a fleeing teenager whom police said was armed and refused to drop his gun during a foot pursuit. By Lea Skene.

SPORTS

CAR–INDYCAR-NEWGARDEN

INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newgarden has completed every lap of each of the last five Indianapolis 500s and seven of the last eight. During that span, he’s vied for pole position, started on the front row, even led the race for 35 laps. But Newgarden has not finished higher than third since 2017. Can he change direction this year? By Michael Marot. UPCOMING: 700 words, with photos by 4 p.m. ET.

BBA–ANGELS-ORIOLES

Los Angeles plays Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-GREATEST DRIVERS

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington Raceway has hosted plenty of landmark moments and got another this past weekend when 33 of the NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers convened for a celebration during the sport’s 75th anniversary season. By Pete Iacobelli. UPCOMING, 620 words by 2 p.m.

BBN–NATIONALS-MARLINS

Washington plays Miami at loanDepot park. By Santos Perez. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos.

U.S. STORIES

NEW MEXICO-SHOOTING — The police chief of Farmington, New Mexico, says it appears an 18-year-old man who shot and killed three people and wounded six others fired at random as he roamed the neighborhood. The man was killed Monday within minutes of officers responding to reports of shots fired. A Farmington police officer was wounded, treated at a hospital and released. A state police officer also was wounded and remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police Chief Steve Hebbe says it appears the man fired at least three weapons, including an “AR-style rifle,” as he roamed a quarter-mile through the a neighborhood, randomly shooting at homes and cars. Police were trying to discover a motive. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video, audio.

WASHINGTON DRUG LAW — Washington state lawmakers are considering a major new drug policy. A special legislative session begins Tuesday, a day after lawmakers reached a compromise that Democratic and Republican leaders say strikes a balance between public order and compassion for those with substance abuse issues. A major new drug law would avoid making the state the second in the U.S. to decriminalize the possession of controlled substances. Under a tentative deal, intentional possession or public use of small amounts of illegal drugs would be a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail for the first two offenses and up to a year after that. SENT: 520 words, photos.

— With: WASHINGTON DRUG LAW-THINGS TO KNOW

TRUMP RUSSIA PROBE EXPLAINER — An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded. The prosecutor leading the inquiry has submitted a much-awaited report that found major flaws. It is the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct. It contained withering criticism of the FBI but few significant revelations. Nonetheless, it will give fodder to Trump supporters who have denounced the Russia investigation, as well as as Trump opponents who say prosecutor John Durham’s meager court record — one guilty plea and two acquittals at trial — shows his probe was a politically motivated farce. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, audio.

MED-FERTILITY CARE-INSURANCE COVERAGE — Coverage of fertility treatments remains hard to find in many corners of health insurance even as it grows briskly with big employers that see it as a must-have benefit to keep workers. More than half of the largest employers in the U.S. now cover fertility care, which includes in vitro fertilization. Researchers say a divide is growing between people who receive help paying for care and those who are left out. There are also questions about how much fertility coverage should be emphasized or mandated compared to helping people find other ways to build families, such as adoption. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

THE LONELY NATION — American lore is full of tales of the lone cowboy, the rugged individualist who will do what needs to be done and ride off into the sunset. In reality, loneliness in America can be deadly. This month, the U.S. surgeon general declared it an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking. He cited some potent forces: the gradual withering of longstanding institutions, decreased engagement with churches, the fraying bonds of families. So does the focus on American individualism encourage isolation and alienation? Perhaps that is, like other chunks of the American story, a premise built on myths. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

