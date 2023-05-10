Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

ABORTION-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is hosting a roundtable discussion Wednesday in Wilmington as part of a last ditch effort to persuade a Republican to help Democrats sustain his expected veto on new abortion restrictions. The governor this week is traveling across the state to several swing districts represented by Republicans who had expressed temperate views on abortion during their campaigns last year. By Hannah Schoenbaum. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3 p.m.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

POLICE SHOOTING-LAWSUIT

A South Carolina man who said he was having a mental health crisis and was holding a shotgun in his lap is suing deputies who shot more than 50 times at him, wounding him nine times. Trevor Mullinax said he neve raised the gun and police video of the incident show officers firing within seconds of arriving at Mullinax’s truck. Mullinax’s mother was standing by the truck window and was taken away in handcuffs before deputies got her wounded son out of his pickup. By Jeffrey Collins. UPCOMING: 600 words by 5 p.m.

____

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL-INTERVIEW

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has defended his decision not to join most of his Republican counterparts across the country in supporting a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the abortion medication mifepristone. Miyares shared his reasoning Tuesday in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press. He says he opted not to sign onto the amicus brief by 22 other Republican attorneys general earlier this year because he had concerns about whether the plaintiffs in the case had standing to sue. Miyares also addressed his political aspirations and ongoing investigations by his office in the interview. By Sarah Rankin and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 830 words, photos.

TERROR FINANCING

A detention hearing is scheduled Wednesday for a northern Virginia man accused of funneling money to the Islamic State. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING: 450 words by 5 p.m.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

CONGRESS-OVERSIGHT-EXPLAINER

WASHINGTON — House Republicans have detailed what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden’s family and their finances. The GOP has been facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations. Republicans say the smoking gun is recently obtained financial records connected to the president’s son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden and a growing number of associates who allegedly received millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities in China and Romania. Investigators have relied on more than 150 suspicious activity reports as a roadmap to follow what they call the Bidens’ complicated financial money trail. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the whole investigation as “yet another political stunt.” By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

BBN–NATIONALS-GIANTS

Washington plays San Francisco at Oracle Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBA–RAYS-ORIOLES

Tampa Bay plays Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

HKN–HURRICANES-MARTINOOK’S SURGE

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Jordan Martinook has gone from a grinding force in Carolina’s forecheck to finding the net and tallying assists at a stunning pace. It’s a reason the Hurricanes are a win away from advancing out of Round 2 in the Stanley Cup playoffs. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos by 4 p.m.

HKN–FACEOFF

Does anybody want to play a close game in this round of the playoffs? Four goal leads seem to have become the norm this round and led to an absence of drama — for the most part — in the two series that resume on Thursday when Carolina gets a chance to close out New Jersey and Dallas returns home to host Seattle. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 600 words.

____

LOCALIZATION:

BLACK PROTESTANTS-CHURCH ATTENDANCE-LOCALIZE IT: The wide empty spaces in pews between parishioners at a service at Zion Baptist Church in South Carolina’s capital highlights a post-pandemic reality common among many Black Protestant churches. Attendance fell 15 percentage points at such churches during COVID outbreak, according to a new Pew survey. Researchers say no other major religious group registered a decline of this magnitude. We provide tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO

Trump attorney reacts to verdict

AP explains: Trump liable

Migrants at US border as laws expected to change

Days after Texas bus stop crash, little info on victims

____

AUDIO

AP sources: US Rep. George Santos facing federal charges

Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict

A ‘PBGV’ wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed

Long popular in Asia, floating solar catches on in US

____

U.S. STORIES

IMMIGRATION ASYLUM — U.S. officials will begin denying asylum on Thursday to migrants who show up at the Mexico border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through. It’s part of the Biden administration’s effort to crack down on illegal border crossings. At the same time, there are plans to create new legal pathways, including 100 regional migration hubs across the Western Hemisphere. Administration officials say the measures are meant to fundamentally alter how migrants arrive at the U.S. southern border. Coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions known as Title 42 had allowed border officials to quickly return many migrants who crossed. But those restrictions are ending on Thursday. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video.

TRUMP COLUMNIST-LAWSUIT — A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996. Jurors awarded her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexual abuse and for defaming Carroll after she made her allegations public. Trump chose not to attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read. SENT: 1,250 words, photos, video, audio.

TEXAS PROTEST-SHOOTING — A U.S. Army sergeant has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Texas. Daniel Perry was sentenced Wednesday. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said he wants to pardon Perry, who argued he shot and killed Garrett Foster in self-defense. The 28-year-old Foster was legally carrying an AK-47 rifle during the July 2020 protest in Austin against police killings and racial injustice. Perry’s attorneys have said Foster pointed the rifle at him as he tried to pass protesters in his car. Witnesses testified at trial that they did not see Foster raise his weapon. Perry was found guilty of murder in April. The Texas Board of Pardon and Parole is already reviewing Perry’s conviction on Abbott’s orders. SENT: 710 words, photos, audio.

MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS — Authorities say the mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall lasted three to four minutes before a local police officer shot and killed the gunman. Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference Tuesday that the Allen police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia acted heroically and saved “countless lives” through his quick action. He says the officer is still processing what happened and isn’t ready to have his name made public. Sibley says the investigation into Garcia’s motive is ongoing, but he expressed “neo-Nazi” beliefs. He also says Garcia had no criminal history before he opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday. SENT: 1,110 word, photos, video, audio. ____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

____________________

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

_____________________

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.