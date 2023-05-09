Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

SOUTH CAROLINA

XGR—ABORTION-SOUTH CAROLINA

A Senate bill that would ban abortion around the sixth week of pregnancy is one the agenda for South Carolina House subcommittee and committee meetings on Tuesday. It is the first sign that the conservative state’s Republican leaders may be nearing an agreement on additional restrictions after a proposed near-total ban failed last month in the Senate.

VIRGINIA

OFFICER DECERTIFIED-UNITE THE RIGHT

A former Massachusetts police officer who reportedly participated in the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been decertified by the state’s police standards board meaning he can no longer work in law enforcement, according to state records.

BOEING-RYANAIR

Irish airline Ryanair is making a big order for Boeing 737 Max jets. Ryanair said Tuesday that it has agreed to order 150 Max planes with an option for 150 more. That would be the biggest aircraft purchase in the airline’s history and a boost for Boeing. At Boeing’s list prices, the 150 planes would be valued at more than $20 billion, although routinely get deep discounts. Financial terms of the of deal aren’t being announced. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary says the planes will replace some of his airline’s older Boeing jets and also allow the carrier to grow. SENT: 280 words, photo.

MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS-EXTREMIST SYMBOL

The shooter who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall was wearing a patch that read “RWDS,” short for “Right Wing Death Squad.” It’s a phrase that has been embraced in recent years by far-right extremists who glorify violence against their political enemies. An official with the Anti-Defamation League notes the term originally emerged in the 1970s and ’80s to describe Central and South American paramilitary groups created to support right-wing governments and dictatorships. Authorities have not said what they believe might have motivated 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, who was killed by a police officer who happened to be near the mall Saturday when Garcia opened fire. By Alanna Durkin Richer, Michael Kunzelman and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 880 words, photos.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BALTIMORE-CATHOLIC CHURCH-LAWSUIT

BALTIMORE — Attorney Ben Crump and others are announcing a series of lawsuits filed on behalf of Baltimore Archdiocese sex abuse victims after state lawmakers recently passed legislation eliminating the statute of limitations for such claims. By Lea Skene.

ELECTION-2024-MARYLAND SENATE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced she will run for the U.S. Senate seat that is opening with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin. Alsobrooks, a Black Democrat, joins a growing field of candidates since the longtime senator from Maryland announced he would not seek reelection last week. Prince George’s County, which is in the suburbs of the nation’s capital, is Maryland’s second-largest jurisdiction with a population approaching 1 million people. The county has long been known as one of the wealthiest Black jurisdictions in the country. There are currently no Black women U.S. senators, and Maryland does not have a woman in its entire congressional delegation. By Brian Witte. SENT: 420 words, photo.

NOVAVAX-JOB CUTS

Novavax is cutting about a quarter of its global workforce as the COVID-19 vaccine maker seeks to slash expenses while dealing with uncertain future revenue. The company says it expects to trim next year’s costs for research and development as well as selling, general and administrative expenses by about 40% to 50% compared to 2022. The company has 1,992 full-time employees. A Novavax representative says the cuts will affect about 20% of that workforce, or nearly 400 people, and some the vaccine maker’s contractors. In the first quarter, total revenue sank to $81 million. Its net loss totaled $294 million. By Tom Murphy. SENT: 420 words, photo.

SPORTS

BBA–RAYS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — Grayson Rodriguez takes the mound for the Orioles against Tampa Bay’s Zach Eflin in this series between the top two teams in the AL. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 6:35 p.m. ET.

BBN–NATIONALS-GIANTS

Washington plays San Francisco at Oracle Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

HKN–FACEOFF

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the brink of being swept out of the second round by the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers. The Seattle Kraken if they beat the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of their series can move one win away from a first Western Conference final appearance in their second NHL season. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 p.m. EDT.

BC-HKN–HURRICANES-DEVILS

NEWARK, N.J. — Coming off a 7-2 win on Sunday, the New Jersey Devils will try to even their second-round series at 2-all when they play host to the Carolina Hurricanes. By Tom Canavan. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m.

LOCALIZATION:

BLACK PROTESTANTS-CHURCH ATTENDANCE-LOCALIZE IT: The wide empty spaces in pews between parishioners at a service at Zion Baptist Church in South Carolina’s capital highlights a post-pandemic reality common among many Black Protestant churches. Attendance fell 15 percentage points at such churches during COVID outbreak, according to a new Pew survey. Researchers say no other major religious group registered a decline of this magnitude. We provide tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

VIDEO

Venezuelans mourn victims of US bus stop crash

Sisters of Charity nuns plan for end of group

E. Jean Carroll arrives at court in New York

AUDIO

Texas shooter’s ‘RWDS’ patch linked to far-right extremists

Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table

Sheriff: Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek

In dog show world, details obvious and subtle rule the day

U.S. STORIES

MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS-VICTIMS — The eight people killed when a gunman opened fire at a mall near Dallas over the weekend represent a multicultural cross-section of the area’s increasingly diverse suburbs. They include two elementary-age sisters, grades two and four; their mother was in critical condition. Also killed Saturday at Allen Premium Outlets were three members of a Korean American family, a couple and their son; another son was wounded in the attack and still in the hospital. Another victim was a 20-year-old security guard at the sprawling outdoor mall who previously worked at a clothing store there. SENT: 680 words, photos.

BIDEN-IMMIGRATION — The White House considers its policies for handling Ukrainians who were coming to the U.S.-Mexico border to be so effective that a similar model has become the centerpiece of a broader border policy rolling out in earnest this week. The new procedures are being put in place as coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions that have allowed U.S. officials to quickly turn away migrants come to an end. The results are sure to be a test for President Joe Biden, who’s seeking reelection as the border shifts back into the political spotlight and Republicans seek to portray the Democrat as soft on security. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

HYUNDAI KIA THEFTS KEEP RISING — Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites. So far, it hasn’t solved the problem. Across the country, thieves are still driving off with the vehicles at an alarming rate. Data from seven U.S. cities gathered by The Associated Press shows that the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts is still growing despite the companies’ efforts to fix the glitch, which makes 8.3 million vehicles relatively easy targets for thieves. SENT: 1,200 words, photo. — With: HYUNDAI KIA THEFTS KEEP RISING-GLANCE

MEDIA CNN-TRUMP — Donald Trump’s town hall forum on CNN on Wednesday is the first major TV event of the 2024 presidential campaign, and a big test for the chosen moderator, Kaitlan Collins. The former White House correspondent and now-morning show host must juggle questions from an audience of Republican primary voters, her own follow-ups and the need to fact-check false statements. Meanwhile, many Democrats think the former president shouldn’t get the prime-time platform, while there are Republicans who think Trump will never get a fair shake on the network he denigrated as “fake news” while president. CNN says it is part of its long-standing tradition of candidate forums. SENT: 910 words, photos.

TRUMP CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — An investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents has advanced in recent weeks. Prosecutors have summoned a broad range of witnesses before a federal grand jury and zeroed in on questions of whether the ex-president or others obstructed government efforts to recover the records. It remains unclear when the investigation might end or whether Trump might face charges. But as probes in Washington and Atlanta intensify, Republican critics of Trump see an opportunity for intensifying legal woes to take away his frontrunner mantle in the 2024 presidential race in a way that an earlier indictment in New York failed to do. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

