Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

SAND HOLE DEATH-FRISCO

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities are investigating the death of a teenager who became trapped in a hole that was dug in the sand on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The 17-year-old male died Saturday in the small resort town of Frisco along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The National Park Service said the teenager was trapped in a hole that was dug in a back-dune area behind the beach’s primary dune. Several feet of sand from an adjacent dune had apparently collapsed into the hole. Collapsing sand holes have claimed dozens of lives of young people over the decades. The weight of the sand makes it difficult for people to breathe, while the sand can enter people’s lungs. By Ben Finley. SENT: 580 words, photo.

SOUTH CAROLINA

POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA

Investigators say deputies shot and killed a man who opened fire on them during a traffic stop in South Carolina. Authorities say Charleston County Deputy Evan Cubbage also was hit three times by gunfire Sunday and was treated at a hospital and released. Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano says Cubbage called for backup after briefly talking to the driver and passenger of the vehicle he pulled over on U.S. Highway 17 near Ravenel. The sheriff says when the second deputy arrived, the passenger started shooting at the officers and they fired back. The name of the man killed has not been released. SENT: 180 words.

VIRGINIA

DETAINEES ESCAPE-VIRGINIA

FARMVILLE, Va. — A second inmate who escaped from a Virginia jail last week has been apprehended on the campus of Longwood University. School officials said in a statement that the inmate was apprehended early Monday after he pulled an outdoor alarm and asked for medical assistance. The school said he was “injured and in poor health.” Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges. He and Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville on April 30. Marin-Sotelo is charged in the 2022 killing of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy. He was captured in Mexico on Thursday. SENT: 170 words.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

NEO-NAZI-ROOMMATE SLAYINGS

A former neo-Nazi has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his two Florida roommates in 2017. The plea avoids a murder trial in which Devon Arthurs had planned to use the insanity defense. Court records show the 24-year-old pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder and will serve a 45-year prison sentence. Arthurs admitted killing Andrew Oneschuk and Jeremy Himmelman in their Tampa apartment. Arthurs told police after his arrest that all three had been part of a small, mostly online neo-Nazi group called the Atomwaffen Division. His trial was repeatedly delayed until he was found mentally competent. By Curt Anderson. SENT: 580 words, photos.

TEACHER SALARIES-STATES

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With teacher shortages seemingly deepening, more governors are putting teacher pay increases at the center of their agendas, some pushing for a second straight increase and others vowing to compete with other states for educators as many districts struggle more than ever to fill vacancies. Governors both Republican and Democratic and across geographical areas — the South, the mid-Atlantic and the Rockies — are making plays to boost teacher compensation, amid concerns over teacher burnout inflamed by the travails of the COVID-19 pandemic and dropping enrollments in teacher preparation programs. By Marc Levy. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

— With TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK-SALARIES-LOCALIZE IT — A guide with tips for localization.

SPORTS

BBA–RAYS-ORIOLES

Tampa Bay plays Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBN–NATIONALS-GIANTS

Washington plays San Francisco at Oracle Park. By Michael Wagaman. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-CHASTAIN

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ross Chastain used to be known as the driver with the quirky family roots in watermelon farming. Now, he’s fast becoming known for the aggressive driving style that has repeatedly rubbed others the wrong way. And on Sunday at Kansas, that boiled over into a fist-fight with Noah Gragson. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m. CT.

LOCALIZATION:

BLACK PROTESTANTS-CHURCH ATTENDANCE-LOCALIZE IT: The wide empty spaces in pews between parishioners at a service at Zion Baptist Church in South Carolina’s capital highlights a post-pandemic reality common among many Black Protestant churches. Attendance fell 15 percentage points at such churches during COVID outbreak, according to a new Pew survey. Researchers say no other major religious group registered a decline of this magnitude. We provide tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

U.S. STORIES

MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS — A law enforcement official says federal investigators are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages. Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia used and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could note discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video, audio.

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING-VICTIMS — The beautiful life Wilson Garcia, an Honduran immigrant, had built for his wife and three children was shattered when his neighbor burst into his Cleveland, Texas, home on April 28 and fatally shot five people, including his wife and 9-year-old son. The accused gunman, Francisco Oropeza, is now jailed, but Garcia and his neighbors are uncertain if they’ll ever recover. Garcia’s wife is being remembered for coming to the U.S. to help her family. His son has been described as a good friend who loved soccer. Other victims are being remembered for their bravery in protecting other children who were in the home. SENT: 1,060 words, photo, audio.

DEADLY BUS STOP CRASH — Police say the driver of an SUV that crashing into a crowd of people at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, killing eight, has been charged with manslaughter. Authorities believe 34-year-old George Alvarez lost control after running a red light Sunday morning and plowed into a crowd of Venezuelans outside a migrant center. The police chief said Monday that Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. SENT: 270 words, photos.

TRUMP-COLUMNIST LAWSUIT — A jury is hearing closing arguments from a lawyer for the advice columnist who says Donald Trump sexually attacked her in a department store in 1996. Attorney Roberta Kaplan told a Manhattan federal court jury that the claims of E. Jean Carroll should be weighed solely on the facts they saw at trial. She said no one, not even a former president, is above the law. Trump, who has not attended the trial, insisted in an October deposition that Carroll made up the claims to boost sales of a 2019 memoir. Carroll is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. SENT: 440 words, photos, video.

