Granite Construction: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watsonville, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 41 cents per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $560.1 million in the period.

Granite Construction expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GVA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.