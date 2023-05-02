Gran Tierra Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.7…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its first quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $144.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTE

