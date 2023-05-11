Grains mostly lower and Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was lost 14 cents at $6.1425 a bushel; May corn fell 13 cents at $6.3250 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was lost 14 cents at $6.1425 a bushel; May corn fell 13 cents at $6.3250 a bushel, May oats was off 3.50 cents at 3.2825 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 6.75 cents at $14.4325 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.6295 a pound; May. feeder cattle fell 1.25 cents at $2.0412 a pound; while May. lean hogs was up .03 cent at $.7660 a pound.

