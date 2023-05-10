Grains mixed and Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was off 2.25 cents at $6.2825 a bushel; May corn rose 3.25 cents at $6.4550 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was off 2.25 cents at $6.2825 a bushel; May corn rose 3.25 cents at $6.4550 a bushel, May oats was up 2.75 cents at 3.3175 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 15.25 cents at $14.3650 a bushel.

Beefwas lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell .92 cent at $1.63 a pound; May. feeder cattle was off .55 cent at $2.0537 a pound; while May. lean hogs was up .30 cent at $.7657 a pound.

