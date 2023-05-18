Grains lower, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was down 14.75 cents at $6.1325 a bushel; May corn was off 3.25 cents at $5.5725 a bushel; May oats fell 3.50 cents at $3.4050 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 8.75 cents at $13.39 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .98 cent at $1.6450 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .23 cent at $2.0515 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 1.75 cents at $.8495 a pound.

