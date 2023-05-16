Grains lower, Livstock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 9.75 cents at $6.4575 a bushel; May corn lost 13 cents at $5.8450 a bushel; May oats was off 4 cents at $3.39 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 34.75 cents at $13.73 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .12 cent at $1.6397 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .40 cents at $2.0607 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained .78 cent at $.8655 a pound.

