Grains higher and Livestock mixed

Wheat for May gained 15.50 cents at $6.47 a bushel; May corn was up 6.75 cents at $6.5325 a bushel,…

Wheat for May gained 15.50 cents at $6.47 a bushel; May corn was up 6.75 cents at $6.5325 a bushel, May oats rose 8 cents at 3.1975 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 20.50 cents at $14.69 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .35 cent at $1.6192 a pound; May. feeder cattle was off 1.13 cents at $2.0252 a pound; while May. lean hogs fell 1.55 cents at $.7552 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.