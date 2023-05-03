Grains and Livestock lower

Wheat for May advanced 30.75 cents at $6.2625 a bushel; May corn rose 7.25 cents at $6.4525 a bushel, May…

Wheat for May advanced 30.75 cents at $6.2625 a bushel; May corn rose 7.25 cents at $6.4525 a bushel, May oats was up 7.25 cents at 2.9925 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 8.50 cents at $14.48 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off 1.25 cents at $1.6165 a pound; May. feeder cattle fell 2.53 cents at $2.0342 a pound; while May. lean hogs was off .02 cent at $.7815 s mk950 s mk950 a pound.

