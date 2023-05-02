Grains and Livestock lower

Wheat for May lost 8.25 cents at $5.9550 a bushel; May corn was off 1.50 cents at $6.38 a bushel,…

Wheat for May lost 8.25 cents at $5.9550 a bushel; May corn was off 1.50 cents at $6.38 a bushel, May oats fell 3.25 cents at 2.9150 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 15.25 cents at $14.3950 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell 1.97 cents at $1.6290 a pound; May. feeder cattle was down 3.75 cents at $2.0595 a pound; while May. lean hogs was off 1.13 cents at $.7817 s mk950 s mk950 a pound.

