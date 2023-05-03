Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Graham Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Graham Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported net income of $52.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $10.88. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $8.36 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up