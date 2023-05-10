Live Radio
Golden Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 5:00 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $11.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 38 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The gaming services provider posted revenue of $278.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $279.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDEN

