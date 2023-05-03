GlycoMimetics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 17 cents per share.

